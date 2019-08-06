Overview

Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Bjornstad works at Genesis Medical Group LLC in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Stroke and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.