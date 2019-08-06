Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bjornstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD
Dr. Bryan Bjornstad, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Genesis Medical Group LLC945 Bethesda Dr Ste 200, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 588-9120
- Genesis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I feel like I am very well taken care of in Dr. Bjornstad’s hands.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Bjornstad has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Stroke and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bjornstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
