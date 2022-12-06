Overview

Dr. Bryan Butler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HOLOGUIN and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Pain Management and Headache Medicine in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.