Dr. Bryan Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Fox, MD
Dr. Bryan Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
Suffolk150 Burnetts Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 547-5145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center - SMOC3920A Bridge Rd Ste 300, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best spine doctor ever!! Caring and kind. Explains things well
About Dr. Bryan Fox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437162815
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ
- Naval Med Center Portsmouth
- Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh
- Ohio State Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
