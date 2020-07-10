Dr. Holcomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan Holcomb, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Holcomb, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 948-7778
-
2
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-8330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Indiana University Medical Center545 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 278-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very respectful, spent the time needed to make sure all of my questions were answered. Caring has excellent bedside manor
About Dr. Bryan Holcomb, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1174781496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
