Overview of Dr. Bryan Lipsen, MD

Dr. Bryan Lipsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lipsen works at LIVER KIDNEY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE CENTER in Houston, TX with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.