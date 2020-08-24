Dr. Brynn Dredla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dredla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brynn Dredla, MD
Overview of Dr. Brynn Dredla, MD
Dr. Brynn Dredla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan
Dr. Dredla's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dredla?
Dr Dredla is a very empathetic, thorough practitioner. She takes plenty of time to listen to the patient and very clearly explains details. First Dr. that totally understands my sleep disorder and helped me realize I am ok and I accept it is what it is. Excellent physician.
About Dr. Brynn Dredla, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
