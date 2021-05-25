Dr. Bryson Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryson Nicholson, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryson Nicholson, MD
Dr. Bryson Nicholson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Nicholson's Office Locations
Lake Health Mentor General Surgery9500 Mentor Ave Ste 200, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 354-0377
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nicholson did an excellent job taking care of my son's pilonidal cyst that was abscessed. The office took him in the same day I called. He explained what he was doing during the procedure and made everyone feel comfortable. We left knowing how to care for it and what to expect until the next follow up visit. He saved us an expensive trip to the ER ( long story). He's an excellent doctor. If you have a pilonidal cyst, go see him!
About Dr. Bryson Nicholson, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1356661839
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- General Surgery
