Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD

Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Barakat works at Barakat Mirna MD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barakat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic PA
    2119 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 (904) 389-2707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Heart Palpitations
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Heart Palpitations
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Runner's Knee
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Bearakat by my uncle who is also a physician. He was easy to make an appointment with and very friendly. He helped me get through a bout of double pneumonia. His staff are efficient and courteous. I highly recommend him to anyone with complex issues and who want consistent best standard of care.
    Anne Buchanan — Jul 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD.

    About Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1518921360
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barakat works at Barakat Mirna MD in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Barakat’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

