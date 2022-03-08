See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Bunan Alnaif, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (38)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bunan Alnaif, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.

Dr. Alnaif works at Western Branch Center For Women in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chesapeake
    3806 Poplar Hill Rd Ste B, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 484-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Obici Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Continuous Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 08, 2022
    I can only say I was so happy that Dr. Alnaif could help me. She did a great job. I feel better than now than I have ever felt. She is the greatest
    Carolyn Bland — Mar 08, 2022
    About Dr. Bunan Alnaif, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1699736629
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto
    Residency
    • University Of Ottawa
    Medical Education
    • College Of Medicine and Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bunan Alnaif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnaif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alnaif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alnaif works at Western Branch Center For Women in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Alnaif’s profile.

    Dr. Alnaif has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnaif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnaif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnaif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnaif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnaif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

