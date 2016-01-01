Overview of Dr. Burton Appel, MD

Dr. Burton Appel, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Appel works at Tomorrows Children's Institute in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.