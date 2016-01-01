See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Burton Appel, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Burton Appel, MD

Dr. Burton Appel, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Appel works at Tomorrows Children's Institute in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Appel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tomorrows Children's Institute
    30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-1029
  2. 2
    Tomorrows Children's Institute
    30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-7340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Burton Appel, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1790731925
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burton Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Appel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Appel works at Tomorrows Children's Institute in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Appel’s profile.

    Dr. Appel has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

