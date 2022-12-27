Dr. Byron Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Long, MD
Overview of Dr. Byron Long, MD
Dr. Byron Long, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Long's Office Locations
Main/Kennestone895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Canton100 Old Ball Ground Hwy Ste A, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 479-2195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Acworth Office4900 Ivey Rd NW Ste 1226, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (678) 279-1141
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My regular eye doctor inform me that I maybe a good candidate for blepharoplasty surgery. I had never heard of this before, so the first thing I did was research what it was and what all was involved. I then mentioned it to a couple of friends and they had either had it themselves or knew someone that had. One acquaintance suggested Dr Long, so I made the appointment for the consultation and he immediately put me at ease, with his detailed explanation and experience with the procedure. I was not aware that I had lost so much of my peripheral vision, this procedure has brought that vision back! Dr. Long's surgical team is beyond impressive. Needless to say I was really nervous about my eyes being cut on, but their kind, caring, professionalism helped eliminate any apprehension I had. I am so glad I went ahead and had this done, I am a little over a month post surgery and all is great. Dr Long even called me himself the afternoon after surgery, that kind of caring is rare!
About Dr. Byron Long, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225030182
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp/Jefferson Med School
- Med College Va and Hospital
- Ronaoke Meml Hosp
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.