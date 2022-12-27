Overview of Dr. Byron Long, MD

Dr. Byron Long, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Long works at Marietta Eye Clinic in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.