Dr. Byron Long, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Byron Long, MD

Dr. Byron Long, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Long works at Marietta Eye Clinic in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Long's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main/Kennestone
    895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-8111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Canton
    100 Old Ball Ground Hwy Ste A, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 479-2195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Acworth Office
    4900 Ivey Rd NW Ste 1226, Acworth, GA 30101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 279-1141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Chalazion

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Byron Long, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225030182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hosp/Jefferson Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Va and Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ronaoke Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA
    Undergraduate School

