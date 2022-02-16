Overview

Dr. Byron Perkinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Humboldt General Hospital.



Dr. Perkinson works at Saint Mary's Medical Group in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.