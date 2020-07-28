See All General Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 (661) 665-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fistula
Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cholelithiasis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Diseases
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Tumor
Ulcer
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GEMCare
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 28, 2020
    Dr. Phillips is not only an excellent surgeon, but he is a perfectionist. His incisions are so precise and neat leaving minimal scarring. I call him Dr. Dapper because of his professional look. I have had three surgeries with him and would highly recommend him.
    — Jul 28, 2020
    About Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891791299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kern Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

