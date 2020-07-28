Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 665-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GEMCare
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips is not only an excellent surgeon, but he is a perfectionist. His incisions are so precise and neat leaving minimal scarring. I call him Dr. Dapper because of his professional look. I have had three surgeries with him and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. C Vincent Phillips, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891791299
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Center
- Kern Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
