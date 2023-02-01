Overview of Dr. C Wamack, DPM

Dr. C Wamack, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Wamack works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.