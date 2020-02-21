Dr. C Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. C Kang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
Pain Spine and Sports Medicine3029 Newcastle Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 215-8868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and is completely about your health. Great office staff as well.
About Dr. C Kang, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U VA
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
