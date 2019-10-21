Dr. Cabe Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cabe Owens, MD
Overview
Dr. Cabe Owens, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
Neurosentinel Physician Services1110 Nasa Pkwy Ste 460, Houston, TX 77058 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Owens was great. I have severe neck pain and was not looking forward to the test. He made my test comfortable and was very nice.
About Dr. Cabe Owens, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
