Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO
Overview of Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO
Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1667 Dominican Way Ste 234, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Met Dr.Lim yesterday, and loved her. She looked over my health records, was patient, kind and answered all my questions. I had been to 6 prior doctor visits regarding UTI issue before finally getting a referral to her. I feel so relieved to have someone on my side!
About Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Female Urology and Reconstructive Surgery, Medical University of South Carolina
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim speaks Spanish.
