Overview of Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO

Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.