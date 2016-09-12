See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Calhoun Cunningham, MD

Neurotology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Calhoun Cunningham, MD

Dr. Calhoun Cunningham, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their fellowship with House Ear Clinic

Dr. Cunningham works at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Raleigh Hospital
    3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 862-5730
  2. 2
    Duke Otolaryngology of Raleigh
    3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 404, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-3834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy

Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Calhoun Cunningham, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699774000
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clinic
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • The Citadel, Charleston, SC
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calhoun Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham works at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Cunningham’s profile.

    Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

