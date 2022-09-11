See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Calvin Wei, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (21)
Overview of Dr. Calvin Wei, MD

Dr. Calvin Wei, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Wei works at Head & Neck Surgical Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Head and Neck Surgical Group
    425 W 59th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Calvin Wei, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750589446
    Education & Certifications

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wei works at Head & Neck Surgical Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wei’s profile.

    Dr. Wei has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

