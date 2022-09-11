Dr. Calvin Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Wei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Calvin Wei, MD
Dr. Calvin Wei, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Wei works at
Dr. Wei's Office Locations
Head and Neck Surgical Group425 W 59th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
A few years ago, I went into Dr. Wei's office very stressed out since I was super congested I could only mouth-breathe. I was frustrated with my prior experiences with other doctors that had insisted I complete multiple unsuccessful steroid treatments. After Dr. Wei scanned my sinuses, it was obvious to him and his team that I'd be a great candidate for sinus surgery, septoplasty, turbinate reduction, etc. The surgery was seamless! I was a NEW person. Days later, when I stepped out of my follow up visit, I almost cried in disbelief at how much air I had not been breathing most of my life. I 100% recommend Dr. Wei. He is super knowledgeable and personable, and he will change your life!
About Dr. Calvin Wei, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1750589446
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
