Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD

Hematology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD

Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Sahebi works at Hematology Oncology Of Tyson's in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sahebi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology of Tysons Professional Limited Liability Company
    8290 Old Courthouse Rd Ste C, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 448-4448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thrombocytosis
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thrombocytosis
Anemia

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD

    • Hematology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1083940001
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
    • Newark, Beth Isreal Med Ctr
    • Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camila Sahebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahebi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahebi works at Hematology Oncology Of Tyson's in Vienna, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sahebi’s profile.

    Dr. Sahebi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahebi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahebi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

