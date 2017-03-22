Dr. Candice Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Candice Rose, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Medical Center
Locations
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6022Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had mostly bad experiences with endocrinologists, who don't seem to truly understand living with Type 1 diabetes. I found Dr. Rose to be the kind of doctor I am looking for, one who will treat me with respect and trust my knowledge of my disease. She is not interested in trying to take over things that I manage for myself, and will be a true partner, providing interpretation of blood results, access to new treatments, and the expertise to help me manage serious issues that might arise.
About Dr. Candice Rose, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1437311354
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.