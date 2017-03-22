Overview

Dr. Candice Rose, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Medical Center



Dr. Rose works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.