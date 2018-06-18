Overview of Dr. Caner Dinlenc, MD

Dr. Caner Dinlenc, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Dinlenc works at Mount Sinai - Dept of Urology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.