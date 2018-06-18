Dr. Caner Dinlenc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinlenc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caner Dinlenc, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caner Dinlenc, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Mount Sinai - Dept of Urology10 Union Sq E Fl 3, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
a great surgeon who saved my life.
About Dr. Caner Dinlenc, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center|Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Dr. Dinlenc has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinlenc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dinlenc using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dinlenc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinlenc has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinlenc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dinlenc speaks Turkish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinlenc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinlenc.
