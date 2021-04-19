Dr. Carey Cullinane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullinane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carey Cullinane, MD
Overview
Dr. Carey Cullinane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
City Of Hope5215 TORRANCE BLVD, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-2424
- 2 701 E 28th St Ste 411, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-7475
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good surgeon, great bedside manner, really cares!
About Dr. Carey Cullinane, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801846548
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope National Med Center
- Tulane U/Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Mount Holyoke College
Dr. Cullinane has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cullinane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
