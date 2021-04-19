Overview

Dr. Carey Cullinane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Cullinane works at Providence Del Amo Diagnostic Center in Torrance, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.