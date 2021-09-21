Overview of Dr. Carl Britton Jr, MD

Dr. Carl Britton Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Britton Jr works at Lubbock Urology Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.