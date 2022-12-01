See All Cardiologists in Cleburne, TX
Dr. Carl Horton, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (28)
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carl Horton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine|Indiana University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington, Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Dr. Horton works at Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists
    Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists
203 Walls Dr Ste 204, Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 556-9190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington
  • Medical City Arlington
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
  • Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
  • USMD Hospital at Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
  View other providers who treat Angina
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Horton is compassionate, patient, and took time to explain the medical condition and future outlook.
    Anonymous — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Horton, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376528190
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham, Internal Medicine Residency Program
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Indiana University - School of Medicine|Indiana University-School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horton works at Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists in Cleburne, TX. View the full address on Dr. Horton’s profile.

    Dr. Horton has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

