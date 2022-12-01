Overview

Dr. Carl Horton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine|Indiana University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington, Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Horton works at Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.