Dr. Horton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carl Horton, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Horton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine|Indiana University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington, Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Horton works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists203 Walls Dr Ste 204, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 556-9190
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horton?
Dr. Horton is compassionate, patient, and took time to explain the medical condition and future outlook.
About Dr. Carl Horton, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376528190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Alabama at Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham, Internal Medicine Residency Program
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Indiana University - School of Medicine|Indiana University-School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.