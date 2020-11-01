Overview of Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD

Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cape Town Faculty of Health Sciences - Cape Town, South Africa|University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Hill Country Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lauryssen works at Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Leander, TX, Fredericksburg, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.