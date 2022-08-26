Dr. Carl Nissen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Nissen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Connecticut Children's Medical Center282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 545-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hanger Clinic399 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 284-0220
The Sports Center195 Eastern Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 527-7161Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nissen is Awesome and extremely knowledgeable.
Orthopedic Surgery
33 years of experience
English
- 1982601530
University Of Connecticut School Of Med
University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
