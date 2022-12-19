Overview of Dr. Carl Smart, MD

Dr. Carl Smart, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.



Dr. Smart works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine South - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.