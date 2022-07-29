Overview of Dr. Carl Wierks, MD

Dr. Carl Wierks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Wierks works at West Michigan Orthopaedics in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Joint Pain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.