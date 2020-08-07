Overview of Dr. Carla Lawson, MD

Dr. Carla Lawson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Lawson works at North Bay ENT & Audiology in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.