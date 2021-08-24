Overview

Dr. Carla Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, Russellville Hospital and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Carla N. Thomas MD Linda Dubois Crnp in Anniston, AL with other offices in Russellville, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.