Dr. Carlo Jurani, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlo Jurani, MD
Dr. Carlo Jurani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Jurani works at
Dr. Jurani's Office Locations
Shawnee Mission Hematology & Onocology LLC8901 W 74th St Ste 312, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 432-4355
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jurani is very kind and professional. Amazing bedside manners. Provides information about procedures and demonstration. He called to follow up after the surgery. No longer than 15 minutes wait for appointment time. I would recommend him in a heart beat!
About Dr. Carlo Jurani, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
