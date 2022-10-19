Dr. Carlos Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Cruz, MD
Dr. Carlos Cruz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University fo Texas, Medical Branch at Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz's Office Locations
-
1
Surgery Associates of North Texas3322 Colorado Blvd Ste 101, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 209-5549Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
Excellent surgeon as well (3 surgeries). Know him for 10 years and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Carlos Cruz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700809480
Education & Certifications
- Easton Hospital
- University fo Texas, Medical Branch at Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cruz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.