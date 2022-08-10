See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ormond Beach, FL
Dr. Carlos Farach, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Farach, MD

Dr. Carlos Farach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Farach works at Javier Farach MD in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Javier Farach MD PA
    1545 Hand Ave Ste B1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 615-3838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Arthritis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Arthritis

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis A
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Puncture Aspiration
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Carlos Farach, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386610186
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Farach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farach works at Javier Farach MD in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Farach’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Farach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

