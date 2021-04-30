Dr. Carlos Garcia-Rivera, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Garcia-Rivera, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Garcia-Rivera, DO
Dr. Carlos Garcia-Rivera, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Garcia-Rivera works at
Dr. Garcia-Rivera's Office Locations
Carlos A Garcia-rivera Dopa9240 SW 72nd St Ste 118, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 229-9899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlos Rivera has been my neurologist for more than 15 years.He has treated my migraines that started nine years old. He is patient, caring, compassionate. He takes time to listen to you. I do highly recommend Dr. Garcia-Rivera.
About Dr. Carlos Garcia-Rivera, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518924729
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University|University Of Miami Jackson Memorial
- Mcp Hahnamann University
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Rivera has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia-Rivera speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Rivera.
