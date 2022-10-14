Dr. Carlos Lavernia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavernia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Lavernia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Lavernia, MD
Dr. Carlos Lavernia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Lavernia's Office Locations
Carlos Lavernia, MD2600 SW 3rd Ave Ste 600, Miami, FL 33129 Directions (305) 484-9727
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavernia?
Contenta y satisfecha por la atencion brindada,lugar muy limpio y ameno.Todos (staff)amables y respetuosos.El Dr.Lavernia ,amable,cortes.Explico mi condicion y sus recomendaciones .Si recomiendo al Dr. Lavernia.
About Dr. Carlos Lavernia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255326179
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest|Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest|University of California, San Diego
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavernia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavernia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavernia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavernia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavernia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lavernia speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavernia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavernia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavernia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavernia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.