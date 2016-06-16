Dr. Carlos Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Leon, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Leon, MD
Dr. Carlos Leon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leon works at
Dr. Leon's Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Cardiology Assoc.1824 King St Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-1820Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology2300 Park Ave Ste 101B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leon?
we like a doctor with good bed side manners
About Dr. Carlos Leon, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679576870
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon works at
Dr. Leon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leon speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.