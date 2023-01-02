Dr. Carlos Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Salazar, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Salazar, MD
Dr. Carlos Salazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from DR. VODDER SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar's Office Locations
-
1
Blessedcare Center, Inc.4710 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 304-1299Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Salazar?
Dr Salazar is the best of all tampa he answered my question he listens to me and always gave me the the right ?? God bless you dr Salazar and your team happy New year
About Dr. Carlos Salazar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1215900931
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Health Center
- University Of Texas Health Center
- DR. VODDER SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.