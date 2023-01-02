Overview of Dr. Carlos Salazar, MD

Dr. Carlos Salazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from DR. VODDER SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.



Dr. Salazar works at Blessedcare Center Inc in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.