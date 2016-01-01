Overview of Dr. Carlos Torres, MD

Dr. Carlos Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at WESTMED Medical Group in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.