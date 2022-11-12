Dr. Gota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen Gota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmen Gota, MD
Dr. Carmen Gota, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint George, UT.
Dr. Gota works at
Dr. Gota's Office Locations
Coral Desert Spine Surgery1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 220, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 879-7610
Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (216) 444-0564Friday8:00am - 3:45pm
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-0564
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Reid Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is nothing but the Best.i would give her a 10 if I could.. She has a wonderful caring heart that is very hard to find in healthcare these days. Highly recommend her. We have been seeing her for probably 4 years in Cleveland.
About Dr. Carmen Gota, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1568427052
