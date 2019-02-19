Overview of Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD

Dr. Carmen Salvaterra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Salvaterra works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.