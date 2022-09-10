Overview

Dr. Carol Cooper, MD is a Dermatologist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.