Dr. Carol Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Cooper, MD is a Dermatologist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 Central Ave Ste 100, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-1483
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper knows her stuff she performed a flawless biopsy of my skin condition and I never felt a thing. On top of that she reassured me everything would be ok and took her time in explaining everything.
About Dr. Carol Cooper, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1154346369
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
