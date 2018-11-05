Dr. Carol Lattouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Lattouf, MD
Dr. Carol Lattouf, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Tishreen Latakia.
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lattouf is amazing, she listens and looks for solutions.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043519564
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Tishreen
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Tishreen Latakia
- Dermatology
Dr. Lattouf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lattouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lattouf has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lattouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lattouf speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.