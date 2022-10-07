Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Morris, DO
Overview
Dr. Carol Morris, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Lee Pharmacy 723450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 343-6202Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
Lee Memorial Health System2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-6202
Cape Coral Hospital636 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-6202
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I found Dr Morris to be knowledgeable, concerned, and comfortable to speak with. *Regarding those 3 star and under reviewers, they must have seen another Doctor, certainly NOT Dr Morris !
About Dr. Carol Morris, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295972206
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.