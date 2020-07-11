Overview of Dr. Carol Myers, DO

Dr. Carol Myers, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Myers works at Geisinger Internal Medicine Wb in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Fogelsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.