Dr. Nishikubo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Nishikubo, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Nishikubo, MD
Dr. Carol Nishikubo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from USC and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Nishikubo works at
Dr. Nishikubo's Office Locations
Providence Medical Institute Hematology Oncology2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-5654
Providence Saint John's Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
This office is amazing and Dr Nishikubo is one of the best doctors I have ever been too. She listens and cares so much
About Dr. Carol Nishikubo, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1023083888
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- U New Mexico
- USC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishikubo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishikubo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nishikubo has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nishikubo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishikubo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishikubo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishikubo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishikubo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.