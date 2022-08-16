Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Salem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Salem, MD
Dr. Carol Salem, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Sthn Ca
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8984Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Genesis Healthcare Partners4060 4th Ave Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-4707
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salem has been my Doctor since I had kidney cancer in 2007. At the time, I didn't know kidneys even get cancer. After doing my research online, I chose Dr. Salem, and she has continued to have the best ratings and reviews! Thanks to her, her treatment plan, and years of follow-up, I am a cancer survivor. I did have to switch medical groups in 2007 in order to have Dr. Salem as my specialist, but even if you have to, you will be happy you did. Thank God for Dr. Salem and her staff.
About Dr. Carol Salem, MD
- Urology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- U Sthn Ca
- U Sthn Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salem speaks French.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.