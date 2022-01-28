See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Carol Shields, MD

Ocular Oncology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Shields, MD

Dr. Carol Shields, MD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Shields works at Shields & Shields, MD, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Shields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shields & Shields, MD, PC
    840 Walnut St Ste 1440, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Eye Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenectomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    Jan 28, 2022
    dr shields is the best. But the office billing dept is the worst. they are the most unsympathetic, rudest, disgusting 3 women i hqve ever encountered in my entire life. they are the ones that give doctors bad names when people say its all about the money.
    michael saltman — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Carol Shields, MD

    • Ocular Oncology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578652988
    Education & Certifications

    • Moorfields Eye Hospital
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • UPMC Mercy
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
