Overview of Dr. Carol Straka, MD

Dr. Carol Straka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Straka works at Oak Mill Medical Associates in Niles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.