Overview

Dr. Carole Aponte, MD is a Dermatologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Aponte works at Dermatology Specialists in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.